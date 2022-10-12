Washington High School Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year, after 25 years with the district.
“I have been afforded a fantastic career and a fantastic community and school,” McCallum said. “It has been a really positive experience and so I wish the district and the high school nothing but the best. Those teachers are amazing, the students are great and the families are wonderful.”
McCallum, a resident of St. Charles County, said she plans to stay in Missouri and wants to spend more time with her children.
She said she also is considering working in the professional counseling field.
“I’m just looking at some options there,” she said. “I don’t have anything concrete laid out yet, but I’m looking at some next steps to use some other skills that I feel like I have.”
McCallum started in 1998 as the director of guidance at Washington, later serving as assistant principal and principal for a combined 17 years. In 2013 McCallum was named the Assistant Principal of the Year in Missouri.
The lifelong educator said the students were the main reason for her drive through her nearly three decade-long career — although she had teachers who “were great influences” when she was a student.
During her time at Washington, McCallum also sponsored several classes, coached middle school volleyball and served as the job shadowing coordinator.
“Throughout her career, her main focus at WHS has always been to support students and staff as they strive for their educational, professional and career goals,” said Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart. “Dr. McCallum’s leadership in the implementation of our at-risk programming and continued focus on preparing our students for life after high school through ACT alignment, workforce experiences, and increased course offerings will continue to impact our students for years to come.”
From McCallum’s perspective, improving collaboration has been an ongoing emphasis as an administrator — “Making sure all voices are heard and that we’re working together to jointly solve conflicts.”
McCallum called this approach the “professional learning community concept.” The idea is if everyone is learning from each other, including teachers and faculty, then the student learning experience is better.
McCallum graduated in 1994 from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in education, later receiving a master’s in counseling from Lindenwood University in 2000 and an administration certification from Lindenwood in 2003, according to Missourian archives.
“My advice (for the next principal) would be to recognize what a gem you have and to support your teachers and your students and your administrative teams as best you can,” she said.
Kephart said she does not expect there to be unreasonable difficulty finding qualified candidates to consider for a replacement.
“We hope that starting the search early in the school year and being in such a strong district will assist with a deep candidate pool from around the area and the state,” she said.