The Washington Blue Jays football team will be taking the Frank B. Rauch Athletic Field on new turf in the 2023 season.
The news came July 27 at the Washington School Board’s regular meeting, where it approved a $556,900 contract with Byrne & Jones Construction to replace the synthetic turf field at the high school’s James Scanlan Stadium.
“If you were to get down there and look at field level, you’ll see a lot of undulations in the surface,” Washington School District Activities Director Bill Deckelman said. “Sitting in the stands the lines look straight, but if you go down, they’re going to be crooked.”
Because the general contractor, which specializes in sports surfacing installation, has a large backlog of projects, replacement work won’t start until next summer, according to Washington Assistant Superintendent John McColloch. Byrne & Jones also is under contract with the district to build a $3 million baseball and softball complex at the site of the former South Point Elementary School in time for the 2024 baseball season.
Rauch’s current football and soccer field surface was installed by Byrne & Jones as part of a $2.3 million renovation of Scanlan Stadium in 2013 with an expected life span of about 10 years, Deckelman said. He said sometimes turf fields can last as long as 12 seasons, but the field is starting to lose its color and turf fibers in certain areas.
Deckelman commended Byrne & Jones’ previous work, saying that the field has not had to be patched, but it is stretched and loose in some areas, which could cause injuries in the future. He said he expects the new surface to last another decade.
Other recent synthetic turf projects around the area include the infield of the city’s Rotary Recreational Complex-Ronsick Field and Taco Bell Field at East Central College. St. Francis Borgia High School is also replacing the turf on its baseball/softball field and football/soccer field. Borgia President Matt Schutte said the school raised $420,000 to replace the 12-year-old surface at the football and soccer complex, with more funds coming from on-field sponsors.
At Washington, Deckelman said football, track and field and soccer Blue Jays, physical education classes from the high school and middle school, the Navy junior ROTC program, the WHS marching band and community organizations all use the track or field for activities.
Deckleman said the biggest cause of wear and tear on synthetic turf is not rough play from cleats and athletic gear, but UV light does more damage.
The track, which was resurfaced in 2020, does not need any work, Deckelman said, and the field will have an updated design. Both end zones will stay blue, with the 100 yards separating them alternating between light and dark green stripes to mimic mowing patterns. The first change comes at midfield, where Washington’s scowling Blue Jay logo is superimposed within a “substantially larger” ‘W,’ according to Deckelman. The “Washington” and “Blue Jays” font in the end zones will be italicized with a black outline and more blue turf will be splashed along the sidelines where substitute players wait out of bounds.