WHS New Turf field
The 2021 Washington Blue Jays football team runs onto Rauch Field at Washington High School’s Scanlan Stadium prior to taking on William Chrisman. The Washington School Board voted last week to purchase a new turf field for Rauch Field at a cost of $556,900. 

 Missourian Photo/Bill Battle

The Washington Blue Jays football team will be taking the Frank B. Rauch Athletic Field on new turf in the 2023 season.

The news came July 27 at the Washington School Board’s regular meeting, where it approved a $556,900 contract with Byrne & Jones Construction to replace the synthetic turf field at the high school’s James Scanlan Stadium. 