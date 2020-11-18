Robbin and Scott Wolf plan to debut White Wolf Pub and Grill next month in New Melle, in the former Fireside Bar and Grill.
Once open, White Wolf Pub and Grill will be one of three restaurants in New Melle.
“We want to be a family restaurant,” Robbin Wolf said. “A place where the little league can come and eat after their game or practice.”
It’s the Lake Sherwood couple’s first foray into restaurant ownership, although Robbin Wolf is a longtime veteran of the industry, most recently working as general manager at Walnut Grill in Sunset Hills.
After she was furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbin Wolf and her husband, a former police officer in the city of St. Louis who left the force in 2004 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2000, decided to go into business for themselves.
“I thought if I was going to work this hard and build something up, I wanted to build something for us,” Robbin Wolf said.
Scott Wolf said the opening of the restaurant has been a “long time coming,” but finding the right place was the biggest hurdle.
The couple secured the location in mid-October. They have self-funded the venture thus far, investing $30,000.
The tentative opening date is set for the first week of December.
“Opening a restaurant in a pandemic has been an exciting and terrifying experience,” Robbin Wolf said.
The Wolfs will hire approximately 15 staff members, some of which have already been hired.
For updates, visit the White Wolf Pub & Grill at its Facebook page.