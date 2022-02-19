Another candidate is seeking to put his hand on the gavel in the race for the Division 2 judge seat in the 20th Circuit Court.
Attorney Steve White, 53, said he will file for the seat that Judge Ryan Helfrich took over in January after being appointed by Gov. Mike Parson. Helfrich filled the vacancy left when Judge Ike Lamke retired in December, shortly before reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.
White was among those who filed to fill the Division 2 judgeship upon Lamke’s retirement.
In an email to The Missourian, White, who has practiced law for 28 years, wrote that attorneys with “extensive experience” should serve as judges. He added that he has practiced in state, federal and appellate courts.
“During that time I have tried hundreds of cases, including dozens of jury trials,” White wrote. He has worked 5 years as a prosecutor and 23 years as a criminal defense attorney.
White is a partner with the Union law firm White, Briegel and Hiatt LLC.
White is a graduate of Chicago-Kent College of Law and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Truman State University. He passed the certified public accountant exam in 1991.
White and his wife, Patti, have three children — Morgan, 25; Molly, 23; and Ethan, 21. They attended Washington School District schools from kindergarten through high school.
Filing for the judgeship begins Tuesday and runs though March 29. Also up are Associate Circuit Judges Joseph Purschke, in Division 5; Stanley Williams in Division 7; and Matthew Houston, who was recently appointed to the Division 6 seat formerly held by Judge David Hoven, who also was approaching mandatory retirement.
Unlike the other seats, which file with the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, Division 2 candidates file with the state.
Helfrich, who was a partner at the Washington firm of Helfrich Hotz Brandt LLC, has said he plans to seek a full term this year.
White was on vacation and could not be reached for further comment.