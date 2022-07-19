Coin Shortage
Bankers say the national coin shortage has not reached Franklin County yet. They cite high debit card use and businesses with a high volume of change transactions for the sufficient supply.  

 Missourian Photo/Madyson Dixon.

While the Federal Reserve has blamed piggy banks for the national coin shortage dating back to 2020, local bankers said they have enough coinage for customers.

“At this point, our retail customers’ change orders have continued to be met with us,” said Trent Hendrickson, senior vice president and loan officer at Heritage Community Bank in Marthasville. “... Speaking for southern Warren and northern Franklin counties, it does not seem to be an impact.”