While the Federal Reserve has blamed piggy banks for the national coin shortage dating back to 2020, local bankers said they have enough coinage for customers.
“At this point, our retail customers’ change orders have continued to be met with us,” said Trent Hendrickson, senior vice president and loan officer at Heritage Community Bank in Marthasville. “... Speaking for southern Warren and northern Franklin counties, it does not seem to be an impact.”
Nationally, business and bank closures during the COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the circulation of currency, enough that the Fed created a task force to address the problem. Despite making headlines, the U.S. did not experience a coin shortage. The U.S. Mint increased production of coins in 2020, to 14.8 billion, a 24 percent increase from 2019, and approximately $48.5 billion in coins are already in circulation. But, instead of being spent, change was squirreled away.
A temporary cap on banks’ daily orders for change was enforced starting in June 2020. The U.S. Mint has been operating at full production capacity since that time, but the Fed had to reinstate a cap in May 2021 because of continued circulation woes.
In Marthasville, Hendrickson said Heritage Community Bank has had to plan ahead more when ordering change through suppliers, but the lead time has only increased by a few days.
“The days of being able to pick up a phone on a Tuesday afternoon and have coin the next morning are gone,” he said.
Jay Nowak, executive vice president at the Bank of Washington, said he doesn’t know why coins are in full supply regionally, but said debit card usage and mobile app purchases have increased among his clients, especially in the last five years and that trend has led to decreased demand for coins.
“We’re just very fortunate here,” he said. “The Fed would set caps on what you were able to order, but our orders were never succeeded by the demand our customer base had.”
Nowak said the adoption rate on the Bank of Washington’s mobile systems have “exceeded some national averages.”
High demand for coins among specific clients is what Dan Rettke, vice president of retail operations at United Bank of Union, cites as the reason his bank has not dealt with any shortages. He said United Bank of Union hasn’t even had to deal with the increased lead times that other banks have experienced.
“We have a couple of customers that deal in a lot of coins,” he said. “I can’t speak for other banks, but I know that situation has definitely helped us because they do a lot of high volume coin so they bring stuff into us and take stuff out as needed.”
Rettke said the types of denominations banks order depends on their customer base. He speculated that the needs of Franklin Countians are different from people nationally.
“I think (the coin shortage) definitely could affect Franklin County if it were to continue, but it wouldn’t be the first time that Franklin County is a little bit different,” Rettke said. “Our clients don’t necessarily need have the same needs of some in larger cities.”