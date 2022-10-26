Editor's Note: This story is a developing story, which has been updated. It will continue to be updated as information is released.
The search for an unidentified paraglider who reportedly crashed into the Missouri River has been suspended for the evening and will resume tomorrow morning at 9 a.m., according to officials.
Washington Police Department spokesperson Detective Steve Sitzes said the missing paraglider is a 35-year-old man from O'Fallon, Mo., who was traveling with a friend west along the Missouri River. The two men, who Sitzes said were both experienced pilots, had taken off from a field near Defiance and were flying via separate paragliders to Hermann.
"The other pilot said they got separated somewhere near Washington," Sitzes told The Missourian. "After he landed in Hermann, he waited because he thought his friend would eventually show up, but when he never showed up, he got worried that something had happened and he came back to Washington."
The other pilot has been interviewed by emergency personnel in Washington.
According to Sitzes, eyewitnesses along Washington's riverfront reportedly saw the man crash into the river, heard his shouts for help before seeing him sink below the water's surface.
"At 5:20 p.m. tonight we had numerous calls, or at least three to four calls, to dispatch about a paraglider in the water east of the (Missouri River) bridge," Sitzes said. Eyewitnesses at Washignton's Hummingbird Club on Penn Street said they saw the man land in the middle of the river.
Those witnesses have also been interviewed by first responders. Earlier reports on social media about the man being seen swimming to shore were unfounded, Sitzes said.
"We checked the (Rotary) Riverfront Trail and did not see anything that would suggest he had made it to shore," Sitzes said. "The last people who saw him above the surface of the water said the last time they saw him he was still in the middle of the water."
Assisting Washington Fire Department search and rescue teams with their search were personnel from the Boles Fire Protection District. Throughout the evening, four different boats were deployed into the river.
Among those on the river searching for the man was Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Frankenberg, who reported back to those waiting on the shore that the water temperature was near 50-degrees Fahrenheit and that the current of the river was about six miles per hour. The man was last seen in water estimated to be about 18-feet deep, Sitzes said.
"That's pretty cold," Sitzes said. "Also, with the water levels being low the current around the dikes in the river is pretty strong and can be very treacherous."
In addition to the teams searching by boat, first responders also used a number of drones that are equipped with infrared technology in hopes of locating the missing man.
"They did not detect anything," said Sitzes, who said that when the search resumes tomorrow it will be under the direction of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Water Division. He said the search is also no longer considered a rescue, but a "recovery operation."
Sitzes said that anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not spoken to authorities should reach out to the Highway Patrol Troop C office in Weldon Spring. The Troop C number is 636-300-2800.