Search and Rescue
Buy Now

A boat carrying members of the Washington Fire Department returns to shore after officials called off the search for a missing paraglider who reportedly crashed into the river on Wednesday, Oct. 26. 

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

Editor's Note: This story is a developing story, which has been updated. It will continue to be updated as information is released. 

The search for an unidentified paraglider who reportedly crashed into the Missouri River has been suspended for the evening and will resume tomorrow morning at 9 a.m., according to officials. 