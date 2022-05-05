It will take some time, but a new comprehensive study approved Monday night by the Washington City Council will give Washington area residents an in-depth look at the future of firefighting in and around the city.
Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Frankenberg said the city is partnering with the Washington Fire Protection District in commissioning the study, which will be completed by Emergency Services Consulting International, the Oregon-based firm that completed the department’s previous comprehensive long range plan in 2018.
Frankenberg said the study will address “the entire operation of the fire department.”
“It is looking at everything from manpower, training, financials, station locations. It is a holistic look at the operation and giving us all a better 10-year view of where we need to be looking,” Frankenberg said. The 2022 study, which is expected to take several months to complete, carries a price tag of $50,000, with the city department taking on $20,000 of the total cost. The district will pay the remaining $30,000.
The study will begin with a months-long data-gathering process that will include a review of existing comprehensive plan documents, zoning maps, mutual aid agreements, fire department facilities and apparatuses, financial data, including debt information, according to ESCI documents. The initial phase also will include interviews with elected officials, fire department managers and key staff, health care professionals in the community, city staff and any volunteer groups involved with the fire department.
Once the interviews are completed, the study will move into its second phase, which will evaluate the department’s and fire protection district’s service area population and demographics, their governance, the organizational structures, and more. Also included in the second phase are tours of the various facilities, where the individual stations will be examined for “design, construction, safety and environmental issues” along with efficiency and future viability. The department’s fire trucks and other vehicles also will be reviewed to see if they meet the city’s future needs.
“We are hoping the study provides us some ideas for as the city continues to grow on things that we should be looking for,” said Frankenberg, as the third phrase of the study specifically details “future systems demand and projections.”
“For example, we have new subdivisions being built east of the city, that are part of the district and not part of the city,” he said. “As more homes are built, it creates a lot of questions. Do we need another fire station? Are we going to need additional water supply out there? Do we have enough tankers? Do we need to shift trucks around to make the department the most effective it could be? This will help us answer those questions.”
The study will include a series of recommendations from ESCI staff, which could range from facility changes and additions, staffing additions, and primary apparatus changes, along with cost projections.
It is unclear if there will be public townhalls or opportunities for the public to provide feedback, Frankenberg said.
The new study is sorely needed, he said.
“The rapid growth of the city and changes have outpaced the last study,” Frankenberg wrote in a memo to the city council. “Our goal is to update the city report as well as take a comprehensive look into all fire protection the fire department provides with a solid plan into the future.”
Frankenberg told The Missourian among the biggest changes are the annexations and the interconnectivity of some city streets, such as Rabbit Trail and Bieker Road.
“The annexation of the Waterman farm on the city’s west side was not anticipated in 2018,” Frankenberg said of the property now known as the Dick Oldenburg Industrial Park.
“The other big thing that is actually outpacing the 2018 study is the city’s population,” Frankenberg said. “Typically, as the population increases so does your call volume. We now see far more calls for service than what we expected in 2018.”
Frankenberg said the new comprehensive study will likely remain valid until 2032, though that could change if the city’s growth rate accelerates. From 2010 to 2020, the city grew at 2.5 percent annually.