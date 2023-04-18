The Washington City Council approved a lease-purchase agreement Monday to pay more than $1 million over the next 12 years for a new fire truck.
The Washington Fire Department has been looking for a truck for its new station, Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said in proposing the city buy a Pierce Enforcer Pumper truck. However, like the rest of the automotive market, the market for fire trucks has “gotten really weird,” Frankenberg said.
“The fire truck market really took a hard turn. We’re looking at lead times of anywhere from 36 to 42 months,” he said. “You’re looking two, three, four years out.”
Not only are fire trucks taking longer to get, but inflation has hit the market particularly hard.
“The fire truck market typically has a 3 to 5 percent price increase annually. That’s pretty typical of what we’ve seen historically over the last 30 years. In the past 36 months, it’s been about a 40 percent price increase in trucks,” Frankenberg said.
“The used market is gone,” he added. “There are no trucks on the used market, at 10 years or around 10 to 12 years (old), that are not run to death.”
Washington’s fire truck fleet consists of mostly Pierce trucks, with a few others as well. In looking at its options, the fire department determined that buying another Pierce truck made the most sense, Frankenberg said.
“One of the vendors indicated that in 2027 there’s a new EPA rule coming out, and that EPA rule is going to basically obsolete the engine that we’ve been using since 2009 in all of our trucks,” he said. “In addition, the emissions requirements are going to add between $90- and $100,000 per truck at that time.”
Because the Cummins L9 diesel engine used in the city’s current trucks “has been found extremely reliable,” Frankenberg wrote in his recommendation to City Administrator Darren Lamb, “it is recommended a contract is executed with Pierce in the near term.”
Frankenberg noted that the fire department established a committee of firefighters to determine what features were needed for the new truck.
“I stayed out of it as much as possible, because I don’t drive fire trucks anymore, so the guys that are on the trucks need to have the input on how they’re put together,” Frankenberg said.
Councilman Jeff Patke commended Frankenberg for getting input on the truck purchase from the firefighters who will be using it on a daily basis.
“I think that went a long way for the morale of the department,” Patke said.
Frankenberg noted that the truck is similar in many ways to others the fire department already has.
“We cut some costs by moving ladders off of a ladder rack, kept the basic body style, added some safety features, including independent front suspension, power windows, one that you would not think you would hear of very often but air bags — we have one truck in our entire fleet with air bags right now — and we lengthened the pump body a little bit,” he said. “Outside of that, the truck is fit, form and function, exactly the same.”
Asked by Councilman Duane Reed whether the truck would replace an existing vehicle, Frankenberg said it would not, and it would instead be a new addition to the city’s fleet.
The base price of the truck, including a “good faith discount” of $6,500, is $973,764, but because the city is buying the truck on a lease-purchase plan, it will be paying $104,762 annually over 12 years. The council unanimously approved the lease-purchase agreement.