Fire truck inflation

Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg speaks at Monday’s Washington City Council meeting, noting that the cost of fire trucks has increased sharply in the last few years.

 Missourian Photo/Jonathan Riley.

The Washington City Council approved a lease-purchase agreement Monday to pay more than $1 million over the next 12 years for a new fire truck.

The Washington Fire Department has been looking for a truck for its new station, Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said in proposing the city buy a Pierce Enforcer Pumper truck. However, like the rest of the automotive market, the market for fire trucks has “gotten really weird,” Frankenberg said.