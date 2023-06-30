The Scenic Regional Library Pacific branch will welcome traveling kora musician Sean Gaskell for a performance at the library on Wednesday, July 5.
Starting at 6 p.m. Gaskell will give a performance and demonstration on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa.
Gaskell studied under the instruction of Moriba Kuyateh and the late Malamini Jobarteh at their home in Brikama, Gambia, over the course of multiple, extensive visits.
He will play traditional songs that are the “heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire,” SRL Adult Programmer Alison Heisler stated in an email.
The kora is traditionally played by oral historians known as Griots, such as Gaskell’s teachers. Many songs featured on the kora preserve an 800-year history dating back to the founding of the Mande empire.
Gaskell has performed and educated people on the kora at adult, youth and family programs at over 350 libraries and a multitude of K-12 schools, colleges, universities and assisted living facilities throughout the United States and Canada. He was recently awarded an Artist Support Grant through the North Carolina Arts Council, which will support his journey of further learning about the kora that will take place in Mali, West Africa, later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.