Music at the library
Buy Now

Traveling musician Sean Gaskell will be playing the kora, a West African instrument at the Scenic Regional Library Pacific branch.

 Submitted photo

The Scenic Regional Library Pacific branch will welcome traveling kora musician Sean Gaskell for a performance at the library on Wednesday, July 5.

Starting at 6 p.m. Gaskell will give a performance and demonstration on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.