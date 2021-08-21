Three educators are being honored this year in Washington’s Investment in Great Schools (WINGS) Hall of Honor.
Mark Wessels, Frank Saucier and Bob Zick will be inducted into the Hall of Honor for the exceptional personal, community or professional achievement that the men achieved as alumni, former educators or community members.
The annual formal banquet is usually held during homecoming festivities to recognize the WINGS Hall of Honor award recipients, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Hall of Honor banquet was postponed. The award winners will be honored at this year’s banquet on Sept. 25. Cocktails will start at 5 p.m., and dinner will begin at 6 p.m., with a program following the meal.
Mark Wessels is the recipient of the WINGS Hall of Honor Educator Award. Wessels originally came to the Washington School District as the director of special education and later served as assistant principal of Washington Junior High School before earning the principal job after a year. Many of the changes that Wessels made during his tenure are still used today, like the introduction of block scheduling. He retired from education in 2000 and has since been elected city councilman for Washington’s Ward 2.
This year’s recipient of the WINGS Hall of Honor Alumni Award is Frank Saucier. Saucier graduated from Washington High School in 1943 as the salutatorian at 16 years old. He was a baseball and basketball player for the Blue Jays and eventually continued his athletic career at Westminster College after serving in the Pacific as a naval officer during World War II. Saucier played minor league baseball from 1949 until 1952, when he was called back to the Navy to serve in the Korean War.
Bob Zick is this year’s recipient of the WINGS Community Contributor Award. He moved to Washington upon his graduation from law school at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1981. Since then, Zick has served on various boards and committees in the community, including at Four Rivers YMCA, Missouri Highway 47 Bridge Committee, Heritage Community Bank and the Washington School District. During his six-year tenure on the Washington school board, Zick helped pass a bond issue that resulted in the construction of the Washington Middle School gym.