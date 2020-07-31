Union’s planning and zoning commission voted to move forward a permit for a welding facility, over the objections of a neighbor.
The conditional use permit is for property at 6360 Highway V, which is zoned a highway business district by the city.
In his application with the city, which required a $500 deposit, Glenn Gunsten said he wants to construct a building and operate a business on the property. The site is located just off Highway 47.
At their Monday, July 27, meeting, Gunsten told commissioners that he is a “one-man show” who does not want to run a disruptive business. He does not plan to work on cars because that would bring on too much liability.
“If we were even to do work after 7 p.m., it would be quiet,” Gunsten said. “I’m not a big company that mass produces big steel structures.”
Any outside buildings on the property would not be visible from Highway V or Highway 47, Gunsten said.
“Any outside storage I plan for this particular lot would be behind the building,” he said.
Michael Garris, who lives on a bluff on Rock Road above Gunsten’s property, said he has tried for five years to make his property “peaceful,” cleaning out the woods in the area. He was concerned about noise that could come from the welding shop and the impact it could have on property values.
Though he admitted that a nearby gas station and car wash can be noisy, Garris said that sound is mostly “monotone.”
“I’ve seen the building that he’s been working on and it does look very nice, I just don’t want to see an eyesore or anything like that,” Garris said.
Gunsten pointed out that the property is zoned commercial, saying that if he wasn’t moving in, someone else likely would be.
“I am a steward of the land,” Gunsten said. “I respect nature to the fullest. I don’t think you have to worry about anything looking bad.”
Though the planning commission unanimously voted to recommend Gunsten’s permit request, it needs final approval from the board of aldermen next month.
Also at the meeting, the commission welcomed its newest member, Union Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Egli.
After the meeting, members toured the new city hall. This was the first public meeting at the $4.5 million facility, which opened Monday.