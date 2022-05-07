The Union Planning and Zoning Commission gave approval to some local projects looking to expand at its April 25 meeting.
Welding Housing
Just over two months after the planning board unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the American Welding Academy to build on-campus student housing, the board approved a zoning change that would allow owner Rob Knoll to expand the dorms.
Knoll is in the process of buying 5.8 acres. The zoning change will put that property, along with 5.53 adjacent acres he now owns, under a multiple-family dwelling district, a change from its current general industrial district.
“I’ve talked about building student housing on lot 1,” Knoll told the board. “I’m also going to purchase lot 2 for future development, for some housing down the road.”
The residences will be two stories with two units on each floor, according to previous Missourian reporting. Each 1,100-square-foot unit will have four private bedrooms for a building total of 16 students. The project has a total cost of $1.5 million.
Birch Creek Estates
Unlike a request in 2016 that drew protests from residents of the Birch Creek Estates subdivision, a preliminary plat request for an addition to the subdivision by Tony Bequette with Bequette Construction drew no opposition this time.
“I’m just surprised that there’s nobody here,” board member Richard Purschke said. “That just tells me that it doesn’t bother them now.”
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said the request was included in another preliminary plat from several years ago, with the same number of lots but a “slightly different orientation.”
Bequette’s request was for nine lots, totaling 5.2 acres.
The planning commission unanimously approved the request.
Food Trucks
The planning board also made a clarification to recently approved food truck regulations.
Food trucks are now allowed within 500 feet of existing restaurants during special events that are approved by the Board of Aldermen. The food trucks are not allowed near restaurants at most times.
Zimmermann pointed to a recent event put on by Franklin County CASA that had food trucks near brick and mortar restaurants.
The decisions could still be overturned by the Board of Aldermen.