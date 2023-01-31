Growing up in Madison, Wisconsin, Scott Wehlage spent hours listening to the chatter on the city’s police and fire scanner, fascinated by how the first responders communicated to one another as they worked to save lives. Now, several years later, he is living out his dream as a member of the Washington Fire Department.
On Saturday, he was honored as the department’s “Firefighter of the Year,” an award that has been given out annually since the early 1970s. The award was presented at the Washington Fire Department’s Annual Banquet, which was held at Our Lady of Lourdes in Washington.
“It is a humbling experience (to win this award),” Wehlage said. “We are a big department for a volunteer department. We have so many people who have great skills, a really strong work ethic, and to be selected by those people, including people who I look up to whenever we go out on a call together, is just so humbling.”
Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Frankenberg said Wehlage, who is assigned to WFD’s Krakow Station, was selected from a field of six nominees. Any WFD member can nominate someone for Firefighter of the Year along with an explanation of why that person is worthy to be the recipient of the award. Then all nominees are compiled on a ballot and members of WFD vote to determine the award’s winner.
“We truly want to recognize excellence in the fire service,” Frankenberg said. “And Scott is innovative, he elevates the fire department through his work.”
Frankenberg said Wehlage, a commercial airline pilot with American Airlines, was key in understanding the potential that drone technology provided to the fire service.
“He was the one who peaked my interest in having a drone. ... I first thought it was hogwash, but Scott convinced me that it was something that would enhance the department’s ability to respond to the needs of our community,” said Frankenberg, who recalled the numerous ways the WFD has used the drones since they were first acquired in January 2022.
One of the first instances that the department used the drone was in April 2022, when Wehlage used a drone equipped with infrared technology to find a man who had left his home in the middle of the night and became lost. The man suffered from memory loss.
“Scott was the only licensed pilot we had at that time, and he was able to save that man’s life using a drone,” Frankenberg said of Wehlage, who is a lieutenant with the department and has been with WFD for 13 years.
Frankenberg said Wehlage also spent hours flying drones on the Missouri River to aid search and rescue efforts for the missing paraglider Kenny Loudermilk, who was last seen Oct. 26, and Aaron Duenke, who went missing after riding atop a floating piece of ice in December.
“The big tactical advantage of a drone is the infrared, thermal imaging technology. It can see things at night that we wouldn’t be able to see, unless we had a big spotlight and even then we might miss it,” Wehlage said. “The other advantage is that the drones are able to cover an area much faster than a ground crew would be able to search the same area.”
He said he believes the department has “not even begun to scratch the surface” for all of the ways that the drones can benefit the community and the department’s response to emergencies.
Frankenberg also praised Wehlage for always “looking to learn more.”
“He is not one to sit back. He always wants to be improving,” Frankenberg said. He said Wehlage, who moved to Washington in 2008, independently became certified on responding to hazardous materials incidents because he knew it might help the department.
“Scott is always looking for ways to take us to the next level of excellence,” Frankenberg said.