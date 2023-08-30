Officials from WEG Transformers USA cut the ribbon on a major expansion to one of the company’s Washington facilities Monday that will allow the transformer manufacturer to increase productivity and expand its workforce.
The 30,000-square-foot expansion of its 6349 Avantha Drive facility, which will allow for a 40 percent increase in production capacity at the plant, represents an investment of more than $10 million, according to WEG.
U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, was among a number of state and local officials who took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“I am hopeful that the expansion of this facility and the 40 percent increase in production capacity will allow WEG to continue on its path of growth,” Wagner said.
“This ribbon cutting means more than an increase, however, in production capacity. It is an investment in Washington, Missouri, that will promote growth and well-being through the entire region.”
Already employing more than 500 people locally, WEG’s expansion is expected to create 50 new jobs in the area.
“We produce substation transformers in this factory, so as you’re driving around throughout the United States, the product that you see in a substation is what comes from this factory,” said WEG Transformers USA General Manager Phillip James.
“We’re very proud that we build product, critical infrastructure for the United States of America. We’re also equally as proud that we’re creating some great paying jobs in Franklin County, particularly Washington, Missouri.”
James also thanked city officials, including Mayor Doug Hagedorn, City Administrator Darren Lamb and Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci for their help in facilitating WEG’s expansion.
“Anytime we need support, I mean literally a phone call or text, and it’s amazing how fast the team in Washington supports us locally with everything we need to do, so thank you very much for your continued support,” he said.
Also in attendance at Monday’s ribbon cutting was Marc Schillebeeckx, vice president of WEG Transformers USA.
“What WEG is doing is beneficial to the growth of the U.S. electrical transmission and distribution infrastructure,” Schillebeeckx said. “The new growth is needed to make our infrastructure sustainable for the future, and WEG has a role, I would like to make that clear.”
