WEG ribbon cutting
U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, front row second from right, cuts a ribbon Aug. 28 alongside WEG executives to celebrate the company's expansion of its Avantha Drive facility in Washington.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Officials from WEG Transformers USA cut the ribbon on a major expansion to one of the company’s Washington facilities Monday that will allow the transformer manufacturer to increase productivity and expand its workforce.

The 30,000-square-foot expansion of its 6349 Avantha Drive facility, which will allow for a 40 percent increase in production capacity at the plant, represents an investment of more than $10 million, according to WEG.

