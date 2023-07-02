A severe thunderstorm hit the Washington area at 11:38 p.m. Saturday night, causing almost the entire city to lose power.
“It's been a while since we've worked a storm this severe,” Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said.
Fallen trees and large limbs damaged power lines and property throughout the city. While some people only lost power for a short time, others were still without power hours later. As of 9:35 a.m. Sunday, 270 people were still without power. As of 11 a.m., only 29 Washington residents remained without power.
Skornia said the Washington Fire Department responded to 17 calls throughout the night, including a boater who had become stranded on the river due to the storm. The fire department was able to assist the boater to safety.
The fire department was still receiving calls about damage in later hours of the morning, Skornia said, and the majority of the damage was on the west side of Washington.
Due to tree damage from the storm, the City of Washington announced on its website and social media, the Recycling Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
During an earlier storm, at about 5:13 p.m. Friday, lightning struck the chimney of a house on Kopp Lane off of Highway KK, west of Washington and south of Highway 100, according to Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg.
There was obvious damage to the chimney from the lightning strike but no injuries and no visible damage to the rest of the structure, Frankenberg said, adding that Washington Fire Department and Washington Area Ambulance District personnel remained on the scene for about an hour.
Missourian Managing Editor Jonathan Riley contributed to this report.
