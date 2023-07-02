Damage on Main
During a severe thunderstorm Saturday night, a pair of trees narrowly missed falling onto a house at 808 W. Main St. in Washington. Some damage to the house occurred, but no one was injured.

 

 Missourian Photo/Antjea Wolff.

A severe thunderstorm hit the Washington area at 11:38 p.m. Saturday night, causing almost the entire city to lose power.

“It's been a while since we've worked a storm this severe,” Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said.

