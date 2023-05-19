Washington Art Fair & Winefest
Buy Now

Jim Blattel, of Wentzville’s Small Batch Winery, pours a glass of wine for Shawna Wheeler May 21 2022 at the 41st annual Art Fair & Winefest in downtown Washington.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom.

With the weather predicted to be in the mid to upper 70s, Downtown Washington Inc. officials are projecting around 15,000 people will attend the annual Art Fair & Winefest this weekend.

Nicole Oermann, graphics and events assistant for Downtown Washington Inc., said if the weather forecast proves accurate, it will be “phenomenal” for patrons to visit the event all three days.