With the weather predicted to be in the mid to upper 70s, Downtown Washington Inc. officials are projecting around 15,000 people will attend the annual Art Fair & Winefest this weekend.
Nicole Oermann, graphics and events assistant for Downtown Washington Inc., said if the weather forecast proves accurate, it will be “phenomenal” for patrons to visit the event all three days.
The festival kicks off Friday in downtown Washington and will feature 38 artists, which Oermann said is 10 more than last year. Since 2021, Downtown Washington Inc. has managed the Art Fair portion of the event. Oermann said her organization has really focused on building that aspect of the event.
“So we have pottery, acrylic pour painting, resin art, drawings, illustrations, leatherwork, metal work, mixed media and others,” she said. “So it’s a really good collection of artists.”
Some of the artists who will be selling their work for the event will include ClayByTay, Electric Betty DyeWorks, Glassology, Iron Rose Metal Art, JB Design and Illustration, and many others.
In addition to art, patrons can sample wine from 12 area wineries. Participating wineries include Augusta Winery, Adam Puchta Winery, Balducci Vineyards, LaChance Vineyards, Lake Creek Winery, McKelvey Vineyards, Montelle Winery, Mount Pleasant Estates, Noboleis Vineyards, Small Batch Winery, Stone Hill Winery and White Mule Winery. “Full experience” wine flights are available each day of the event for $25 and include 15 wine samples. “Light flights” are $15 and include 8 wine tastings. Winefest will be held under the Farmer’s Market Pavilion.
Oermann said the portion of the event she is most excited about is the Sip & Savor Sunday event, where restaurants will provide food and wine pairings under the Farmer’s Market Pavilion. Treats like smoked shrimp, gelato, crystallized strawberries and Mediterranean pasta are on the menu and matched with appropriate wines.
Tickets are still available for the Winefest flight tastings and Sip & Savor Sunday event. They may be purchased at downtownmashmo.org.