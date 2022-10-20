The St. Clair Board of Aldermen increased its municipal water and sewer rates, set a date for a budget workshop and discussed the recent move of the veterans monument outside city hall during its regular meeting Monday.
The board voted unanimously to increase its user base rates for municipal water and sewer service by 8 percent annually until 2025. That increase will apply to both the base rate and the per-1000-gallon charge. The change takes effect Jan. 1, 2023, and the board plans to review the increases in 2025 and decide then whether it needs to continue increasing rates.
“Water and sewer revenues are down and this is not going to fully correct it but it is something that we need to do and we haven’t done for I think five years,” City Administrator Don Stolberg said. “The problem with it is that in everything, the costs are rising. And we have infrastructure that needs to be redone and upgraded. And this is something that we need to do in order to keep our heads above water literally and figuratively.”
Ward 2 Alderman Amanda Sikes said the increase translates to around $6 a month for most of the city’s users.
“I think for most of us, that would be a doable increase and yet it would accumulate across the board and at least get us moving in the right direction,” Sikes said.
The Board of Aldermen also scheduled a workshop Nov. 7 to discuss the city’s annual budget. The workshop will be held at noon at City Hall, 1 Paul Parks Drive.
Stolberg also informed the board and the city that the veterans memorial, which formerly sat outside City Hall, has been moved into storage. The decision to move it came after a vehicle crashed into the 4-foot granite memorial in December 2021 and the city was told by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) that it was in a MoDOT right-of-way and needed to be moved due to safety concerns.
Plans call for the city to eventually move the memorial to the other side of the parking lot from its original location and away from the road. No date for the move has been set.