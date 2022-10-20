St. Clair Welcoming Sign

The St. Clair Board of Aldermen increased its municipal water and sewer rates, set a date for a budget workshop and discussed the recent move of the veterans monument outside city hall during its regular meeting Monday.

The board voted unanimously to increase its user base rates for municipal water and sewer service by 8 percent annually until 2025. That increase will apply to both the base rate and the per-1000-gallon charge. The change takes effect Jan. 1, 2023, and the board plans to review the increases in 2025 and decide then whether it needs to continue increasing rates.