As Washington continues to grow, the city’s wastewater treatment plant is approaching capacity and will have to be expanded in the next few years, a city official said this week.
About 3 million gallons of sewage per day currently flows through Washington’s wastewater plant, which is about 75 percent of the plant’s present capacity, Public Works Superintendent Kevin Quaethem told members of the city’s Board of Public Works at its meeting Tuesday.
“We’re built to 4 million. If things keep growing and we keep taking on more stuff, that flow to the treatment plant is going to grow,” he said. “When we hit about 3.8 ‘million-ish,’ the DNR (Missouri Department of Natural Resources) is then going to highly suggest, in a you-will-do-it manner, an expansion. At some point in time, we need to start looking at the cost of expansion up to 6 million, which is what our plant is designed to be, and plan for that.”
Asked how quickly an expansion needs to happen and what it will entail, Quaethem said he didn’t have specifics yet, but city staff are working on getting them, and should have a clearer idea of exactly what needs to be done by the end of July.
Current growth and usage of the plant are important considerations, he said, but projections for the city’s future growth also need to be taken into account.
“And all that has to be kind of tied together. It’s almost like having a crystal ball. But it’s just something that’s going to happen and we need to be ready for it,” Quaethem said. He added that he hopes to have a more detailed proposal for the Board of Public Works to review at their next meeting, which, if approved, could then be brought to the Washington City Council at their workshop meeting in August.
Regardless of the overall cost of the plant expansion, Quaethem said, it will have to pay for itself.
“Ideally and requirement-wise, we are supposed to be self-sufficient. Our revenues from sales are supposed to be able to maintain the system. So we have to address that,” he said. “What we don’t want to have to do is do a rate increase and then two years down the road do another rate increase.”
Quaethem also stressed that the expansion is necessary.
“This isn’t a wishlist increase, this is an operational increase,” he said, adding that the last time the city had to update its wastewater treatment system, it waited too long.
“When we got to the point where we started looking at building a new plant, our old plant was at max, and had been running at max for a while. I don’t want to get to that point,” Quaethem said. “I don’t want to be the guy that’s sitting there going ‘Well, yeah I should have thought about that two years ago.’ That’s why I’m thinking about it now, is because I can see it happening and I’m afraid it’s going to happen quicker than what we’re even prepared for, so we’ve got to be looking at what’s coming down the road.”
Board Member Brad Mitchell noted that while many local residents are in favor of further development in and around Washington, the infrastructure improvements needed to support that growth are often overlooked.
“Everybody wants to see growth, and we talk about growth and we talk about the revenue created, we talk about jobs created, and having housing, and that’s all good,” Mitchell said. “But if nobody’s on the back end thinking of expanding the treatment plant and our water facilities, I mean I’m guessing that’s one of the last parts of the conversation, if it’s in the conversation.”
While he did not have any specific numbers to share with the board members as far as total cost of the project or the rate increases that will be needed to cover it, Quaethem said it is safe to assume costs will continue to increase the longer the city waits.
“Material costs have gone up. They’ve doubled. Some tripled. It’s not going to go away. The prices of four years ago are gone,” he said, adding that he is working on figuring out what impact inflation will have on the price tag for Washington’s wastewater plant expansion.
“I’m going to start getting some feelers out there to see if I can get some information on that,” Quaethem said. “I do know quite a few people that build wastewater plants that currently are doing them, and I think I can pick their brain and get today’s rough cost on it.”
The city’s current wastewater treatment plant went online in June 2009. It cost $20 million and was the first of its kind to be built in Missouri — a VLR (Vertical Loop Reactor), which is an innovative biological treatment system, with a “cannibal” process that virtually eliminates the need to dispose of sludge (biosolids). Both were new technologies in the treatment industry, Quaethem said at the time, according to previous Missourian reporting.
