Public Works Superintendent Kevin Quaethem at wastewater plant
Kevin Quaethem, Washington Public Works superintendent, stands on the vertical loop reactor at the city’s wastewater treatment plant Dec. 20, 2021.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

As Washington continues to grow, the city’s wastewater treatment plant is approaching capacity and will have to be expanded in the next few years, a city official said this week.

About 3 million gallons of sewage per day currently flows through Washington’s wastewater plant, which is about 75 percent of the plant’s present capacity, Public Works Superintendent Kevin Quaethem told members of the city’s Board of Public Works at its meeting Tuesday.

