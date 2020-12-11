A state permit for Union’s wastewater treatment plant has been on hold after officials say they found large amounts of algae and reduced aquatic life in the Bourbeuse River downstream of the plant.
“This is likely caused by excessive amounts of nutrients (total nitrogen and total phosphorus) in the stream, and the treatment plant’s discharge has been identified as one of the sources for the excessive nutrients,” Sam Buckler, environmental program analyst with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, wrote in a Nov. 13 email to Jeff Voss, the city’s water and wastewater superintendent.
The city was hoping to get the permit for the Union West Treatment Plant, located off South Highway 47, but found out that was on hold after a mussel kill disturbance was found in the river, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told members of the board of aldermen at their Monday, Dec. 7, personnel, finance and public works committee meeting.
“Based on this letter, if they would like us to do some more sampling in the river, we would be more than happy to do so,” he said.
Zimmermann said the decision likely came from high in the Department of Natural Resources hierarchy.
“We will wait and see what actually happens, because I really don’t think they know where they are going to go with this either,” he said. “Just so you know, this treatment is pretty expensive, and if we have to go down that road, it will have to be a capital improvement project.”
Nothing needs to be done right now, but Zimmermann said he wanted to make the board aware of the issue.
The agency is working on a statewide total phosphorus limit for all facilities that discharge more than one million gallons of water each day, since nutrients are increasingly being found to be a source of water quality impairments statewide, Buckler wrote.
“So a (phosphorus) limit was already likely on the horizon for this facility,” he wrote. “If or when nutrient limits are established in the permit, the permit will include a schedule of compliance to allow time for the necessary upgrades to be made as determined by a cost and affordability analysis for the new requirements.”
The Department of Natural Resources is still moving forward with public notice for Union’s other sewage facility, the East Water Treatment Plant on Denmark Road, and would like to issue the permits for both plants around the same time, Buckler wrote. “So hopefully we will have this issue resolved by early next year,” he wrote.
This is the second time in recent months mussels have become a key issue for the city. Union had to pay for a mussel study in the area of a bridge for the planned Union Expressway, which would connect the north and south portions of Highway 47. No mussel beds were found in the area of the planned bridge.
The Bourbeuse River is considered one of the state’s leading rivers as a home to endangered mussel species.