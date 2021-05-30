The Washington VFW Post 2661 and American Legion Post 218 will host their annual Memorial Day remembrance event at the riverfront beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31. The VFW is the primary host this year of the annual event, which the two veterans organizations take turns hosting. Masks will be optional.
The event will feature the dropping of wreaths into the river, the pledge and national anthem and the ringing of the bell for those veterans who have passed away during the previous year. The Honor Guard will also present the flag.
After going virtual due to COVID-19 last year, VFW Commander Patrick Feldmann is looking forward to being back at the riverfront this year.
“It’s nice seeing people out and in-person showing their respects,” Feldmann said. “And it’s nice for us to show those (deceased veterans) that we care, and we appreciate what they’ve done.”