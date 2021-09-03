Tree lovers in Washington can rejoice: The city’s once-annual tree sale is back after a multiyear hiatus, according to city officials.
“The last time we had the tree sale was in 2017, and at the time, we felt like it had kind of run its course,” said Beverly “Bev” Hoeft, who works in the city’s finance department and is helping organize the tree sale.
“Since then, we feel like we have had a building explosion in Washington with new homes being built, and a lot of times with those new homes, they will have landscaping done but won’t plant any trees,” Hoeft said. “It just felt like a good time to bring it back.”
The tree sale will last for nearly a month. The last day to order a tree is Sept. 26.
Proceeds from this year’s tree sale, which is a partnership between the city, Washington’s Hillermann Nursery & Florist, and Elsberry’s Forrest Keeling Nursery, benefits the Franklin County Area United Way, which officially launched its $1.05 million annual campaign in late July and will close the pilot company portion of the campaign next Tuesday.
Franklin County Area United Way Executive Director Kim Strubberg said she is thankful to see the United Way be this year’s beneficiary.
“I just love how the community comes up with creative ways to support the United Way,” Strubberg said. She described the tree sales program as a “win for the city, a win for the community and a win for the United Way.”
Trees can be purchased online at forrest-keeling-nursery.myshopify.com. A link to the tree-ordering website also has been posted on emissourian.com. Trees will be available for pickup Saturday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 9, at Hillermann Nursery, 2601 E. Fifth St.
Those unable to order trees online or with questions about the tree program can contact Hoeft at 636-390-1000.
There are 57 species of trees in this year’s sale, which has also expanded to include 29 species of shrubs, 10 native grasses and 29 types of perennial wildflowers.
The trees sold through the program will all be between 6 and 7 feet tall, have a year’s supply of slow-release fertilizer and be native species to Missouri.
Though it has been several years since the last tree sale, Hoeft is hopeful the trend of individuals buying trees and donating trees back to the city’s parks department will continue. This was largely done by people who were unable to plant trees in their own yards because they live in an apartment.
Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said donated trees will help replenish and replace trees. “We do try to plant a number of trees each year, and this would certainly help us replace those trees that we’ve lost,” he said.
He added that oak, redbud and dogwood trees are always welcome additions to the city’s landscape.
Those wishing to donate a tree to the city are encouraged to write “Parks Department” after their name on the order form, Hoeft said.
The vast majority of the 200-plus trees expected to be sold in the program go to private residences, Hoeft said.
“Washington is already a very pretty city, which we hear a lot from visitors,” she said. “They love our location along the river, our downtown, our parks, but they also love our trees.”