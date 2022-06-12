Hailing from the Mexican state of Jalisco, brothers Roger and Adrian Aguirre moved to the United States when they were children, but they visited every year as teenagers, returning to sample the flavors of their homeland in southern Mexico.
They hope those flavors will set their new restaurant, Taco Loco Express Mexican Grill, apart from the competition in Washington.
“We grew up in both places, but our first language was Spanish and we grew up eating Mexican food, so we want to do something really authentic,” Adrian Aguirre said.
Serving tacos, burritos, eight types of salsas, toasted torta sandwiches and more, one of the options Adrian Aguirre is most excited to bring to Washington is birria, which is traditionally made with goat in Jalisco, but is made with beef in Washington.
“Real birria no one has,” he said. “Very few people have al pastor as an offering for meat. Our chicken and our steak is marinated for at least 24 hours and done on a grill, not on a flat top.”
Before opening May 19 in what used to be a Cecil Whittaker’s Pizza at 2016 Washington Crossing, the owners invested about $70,000 into getting the business off the ground. Most of that went into kitchen and dining room remodeling, Adrian Aguirre said.
Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and closing an hour later on Fridays and Saturdays, the owners of Taco Loco are hoping to add another fast-casual option to Washington’s restaurant scene, and are hanging their hat on the flavor of their food.
“Outside of fast food, I would say we don’t have an abundance of options for fast-casual,” Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said. “So getting more lunch options for the workforce is always good.”
For the past five years Adrian Aguirre has lived in Union and worked as the manager at El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant. Roger Aguirre joined him as a server in the past year. Roger Aguirre, who created most of the menu at Taco Loco, said that both men had worked in nearly every position in the restaurant business and that he started at 13.
“You work a lot in the restaurant business,” Adrian Aguirre said. “There’s a lot of stress dealing with employee issues that come up, equipment breaking down. And I thought, ‘Maybe it’s time to open my own restaurant if I have to deal with all those issues anyway.’”
The Aguirres said finding employees has been tough. Not needing servers and bartenders mean they only need eight to 10 employees to be fully staffed, but they currently only have six workers.
Though they declined to share revenue figures, Roger Aguirre said they’ve been busier than expected and Taco Loco has already built a small base of loyal customers. A landscaping and maintenance crew has already been in five or six times, Adrian Aguirre estimated, ordering two or three meals each.
Taco Loco is the second taqueria to open in Washington in May, after Taco Fuego opened at 902 E. Sixth St. on May 5. With just 1.9 percent of Franklin County residents identifying as Hispanic or Latino in the 2020 census, Maniaci suspects the two restaurants opening just represents an affinity for Mexican dining among Washington palettes.
Roger Aguirre said that word-of-mouth advertising was doing a good job of reaching those pockets of Hispanic customers, which he said are larger in surrounding areas.