Revolution Cycles has closed the book on another Race Across America (RAAM).
The shop — which was Time Stop 34 in the race — became a checkpoint for racers and their teams in the continent-long race 13 years ago, but over the last dozen years, RAAM has become quite an event for Joe Ferguson, owner of Revolution Cycles, and his employees.
Before Revolution was founded, the only bike shop in the area was Scenic Cycles in Marthasville. It served as the area’s RAAM stop from 2003 to 2008. The shop closed its doors, leading to a bike shop-sized hole in the area. Eventually, Ferguson got tired of driving to St. Louis for a bicycle shop and decided to open his own. Six months in, after being laid off from his finance job, Ferguson decided to work the shop full time.
Now, 13 years later, Ferguson manages a crew of volunteers and employees to provide around-the-clock services to RAAM racers and their crews. Situated 2,000 miles into the grueling 3,000-mile race, Revolution is a perfect place for riders to pull over, take a break and make repairs.
Usually teams have their own traveling mechanics, but they will stop at Revolution for any more complicated fixes. For this reason, Erik Ferguson, the service manager at Revolution, will keep a bench open and ready to completely tear down a bike if he needs to.
“A team will come in, and their chain broke or ‘Hey, my derailleur (a bicycle mechanism that allows riders to shift gears) broke,’ or ‘I’ve got a shifter that doesn’t work’ or whatever, and they’re scooting,” Erik Ferguson said. “They’re in a hurry, so they want the repairs done.”
Mechanic Blase Haberberger said that during RAAM, things can go from super calm to chaos in a moment’s time as Revolution Cycles is one of around 10 manned time stations out of 53 total in the entire race and is one of just two stops at or near a bike shop.
Often the Revolution team is tasked with the disassembly of a bike to clean and oil it to make sure it runs smoothly over the last 1,000 miles of asphalt, something that is easier to do on a specialized bench than on the back of an RV. But sometimes repairs can take more than a couple hours. At least twice, a team has come in after its support van has backed into a wall or post, crushing bicycles on the back. That’s a costly fix, Joe Ferguson said, with each bike costing several thousand dollars.
Sometimes Revolution Cycles doesn’t have the right part or tool that a team needs. In these cases, Joe Ferguson will send the team to Big Shark Bicycle Co. in St. Louis or Ballwin Cycles in hopes that they might carry what the team needs.
The race this year was a lot smaller than usual as a result of the pandemic. International racers, who make up a majority of the competition, ran into travel restrictions, forcing them to stay home. The muted event was disappointing, but it was almost a relief for Joe Ferguson’s staff and volunteers after such hectic races previously. He said it has also led to fewer hate incidents against the riders, an ongoing problem.
“We don’t enjoy a surge in business because of this,” Joe Ferguson said. “It really has an equal positive and negative effect on the community because a lot of people that are excited about it (say) ‘Hey, this is cool.’ And then there’s a lot of people that are pissed off because ‘Hey, I gotta wait for a guy on a bicycle on my way to work for three or four or five minutes.’ ”
So Revolution had a smaller event than usual, but Joe Ferguson hopes to be back in full next year. Usually he goes all out, renting a pool and having a barbecue grill on-site. Pepsi donated a trailer to use this year, and the hospital provided a large misting barrel fan to keep everyone cool. The YMCA, Super 8 and Starcrest Cleaners also provide services and facilities to racing teams so they can shower, rest and wash their clothes.
Revolution has developed a reputation among participants as a sort of oasis on the ride. Employees have started to recognize a lot of faces coming in the store from races past. Former team members have even started coming in outside of the race just to say hello. Riders who are used to seeing the scenery whir by at an average of 21 mph will sometimes come back and re-ride the course more slowly, stopping at Revolution just for tradition’s sake.
Joe Ferguson remembers when a race official walked into Revolution Cycles 13 years ago and asked if he was interested in hosting a time stop. He knew very little about RAAM, he said, but he figured, “Why not?” It’s the same basic reason why he founded Revolution.
“I’m an enabler,” he said. “That’s what I tell people. As a shop owner, I’m an enabler. I enable people to go ride and have a good time. And this enables them to enjoy their race, fix their stuff and gives them a place to stop and have fun.”