The Richard Oldenburg Industrial Park is open for business.
That’s the message that Washington city officials are hoping will be spread far and wide following the 353 Redevelopment Corp.’s purchase of 115 acres from the Watermann Farm. The $3.4 million sale was finalized Wednesday.
In a statement, the Watermann family said breaking up their family farm was a difficult decision.
“No one is ever happy about the breakup of a family farm, and this one has provided much enjoyment and a living for four generations of our family — since our great-great-grandfather William Sullentrop bought the property for his daughter and her new husband,” the family said. The family plans to retain some acreage to continue to farm and raise cattle, but they hope the acreage they are selling will “provide a place for new and existing businesses to expand to provide a living for citizens of Washington and the surrounding area. And that, we can all be happy about.”
“It feels really good,” Washington Community and Economic Director Sal Maniaci said of the closing. A sign-unveiling ceremony is tentatively scheduled for the spring.
“The city and the 353 Redevelopment Corp. have been looking for a location to open a new industrial park since 2016. This has been something that has been studied and reviewed and been in the works for a long time, so it feels great to see it reach this point,” Maniaci said. City leaders are now advertising the property online at washmoworks.org and have sent details of the property to industrial land developers, real estate agents and brokers in hopes of attracting a new industry or industries to Washington.
“The best-case scenario is that my phone starts ringing off the hook with businesses in Washington who want to expand or who want to secure land for a possible expansion. We would love to have local businesses, but we’d love to see businesses from the Midwest or elsewhere in the United States or even an international company come to Washington,” Maniaci said. He said there are several proposed plats for the industrial park, with available lots ranging from 5.47 acres to 34.96 acres. Both plats show the creation of Watermann Drive, a tribute to the family that once called the land home. The street would be constructed to the west of the existing Watermann Farms driveway.
A second plat shows the creation of Averbeck Drive.
All but one of the lots are south of Highway 100. The lot north of the highway is a 5.47-acre lot. Maniaci said the size of the plats are subject to change.
“We could have a user come in who wants 50 acres for a single development. That would certainly change everything,” Maniaci said.
He said although there are no official commitments for the Oldenburg Industrial Park, the property has been shown to some prospects. The industrial park — which is the city’s sixth — is named after Richard Oldenburg, who was the city’s first economic director. He served the community for 26 years, and during his tenure, 30 different industries moved to or expanded in Washington, creating nearly 3,000 jobs.