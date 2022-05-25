Washington’s Odd Fellows Lodge will hold its annual Memorial Day weekend service Saturday, May 28, at 9 a.m. at the Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery on Wildey Way.
The service will start at the gazebo within the cemetery and then proceed to the columbarium near the Odd Fellows Lodge. The Odd Fellows, an international fraternal organization, have been in Washington since 1855 and established the Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery, a nondenominational public cemetery, in 1865. It is located near the now defunct Washington City Cemetery, a burial place for the city’s poor and Black community.
Once at the columbarium, which opened in 2013, members of the Odd Fellows Lodge will read the names of those who have been interred in the columbarium within the last year. These cremains were often left at funeral homes throughout Missouri, unclaimed by surviving relatives and brought to Washington to be housed at the columbarium. The columbarium was built in conjunction with the Grand Lodge of the Missouri Independent Order of the Odd Fellows.
At last year’s ceremony, the Odd Fellows read the names of the 226 people who had their cremains interred there. The columbarium is now home to 1,200 remains. It is designed to hold up to 12,000 cremains.
The public is invited to both services.