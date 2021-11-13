For the first time in more than a decade, Sandy Lucy’s name won’t appear on ballots in Washington as the city’s mayor announced Friday morning that she won’t be seeking reelection.
Lucy, 65, who was first elected in 2010, is completing her third term this year. She won her last election by wide margins, garnering 82.4 percent of the vote compared with Nathan Krausch, who received 16.8 percent of the vote.
“I realize that there will be individuals in our community who are disappointed by this news, but it is time for me to rearrange my priorities. It is time for a change,” Lucy said. In an announcement to city staff, Lucy said her mother’s health has begun to decline, and she would like to spend more time with her.
“I have no idea what the future holds but recognize now is the time for me to make her my top priority,” Lucy said. “She has been one of my biggest fans and has supported me to the full extent. Assisting her now is the least I can do considering all that she has done for me through the years.”
Lucy’s announcement comes just weeks ahead of the candidate filing period, which officially opens Dec. 7 and closes Dec. 28. Per city code, candidates for mayor must be at least 30 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of Washington for at least two years prior to the election. The mayor serves a four-year term and receives a $12,000 salary.
“I feel very good about what we have accomplished as a city. I feel very blessed to have had the chance to serve the community that I grew up in,” Lucy said. “I’ve been very blessed.”
Lucy’s tenure in office will likely be remembered as one of transformative growth and progress.
“I’d love to take credit for all of it, but I give the credit to our city staff. I have been fortunate to work with some very smart, very talented people who think outside the box and work hard every day for the city,” Lucy said.
She came into office on the heels of the Great Recession in 2008 and now prepares to leave office having helped guide Washington through construction of a new Missouri River bridge on Highway 47; restoration of twice-a-day Amtrak service; recovery from floods in 2015, 2017 and 2019; construction of a new aquatics complex; and renovations to the Washington Public Library. She helped implement policies that sparked considerable residential and industrial growth throughout the city, evidenced by the city’s population growth to 14,500 people as of the latest census.
“I don’t know how history will remember me,” said Lucy, who became the first woman to serve as Washington’s mayor. “Hopefully they will remember me as someone who worked hard, was kind and stayed humble.”
It is not the brick-and-mortar accomplishments, ribbon cuttings or population growth that Lucy said she will remember the most. Instead, she said it is the intimate moments away from the spotlight as mayor that she will cherish, such as the once-a-month luncheons that she has had with city employees. It is during those luncheons, she said, that she has learned about their families, their hobbies, their hopes for the city and more.
“I really am proud of the relationships that I have built,” Lucy said. “That’s who I am, though. I’ve always wanted to make sure that people are treated fairly, that they were given a voice and a chance to be heard.”
Lucy said some of the most difficult days as mayor were marked by COVID-19, especially when she had to be escorted to her vehicle by Washington police officers as hecklers followed her through the parking lot outside City Hall following the decision to implement a mask mandate during the height of the pandemic.
Even then, Lucy said, her love for Washington never faltered.
“I woke up the next morning and was filled with gratitude,” Lucy said, “filled with gratitude because I felt like the luckiest person in the world because I got to call Washington home.”
COVID-19 and worries about a challenger had no impact on her decision to not seek reelection, Lucy said.
Her love of Washington is authentic, said Washington City Councilman Mark Wessels, who represents the city’s Second Ward.
“There is no question about (her love of Washington),” said Wessels, who first got to know Lucy through their work with the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
“She has been a great ambassador for the town, and she has really embraced that role. Whether it is a function here in town or elsewhere, she has represented Washington so well,” Wessels said. “We are losing a good one.”
Lucy said that by making her announcement now, she hopes potential candidates can begin to lay the groundwork for their own campaigns.
She also said she won’t be endorsing any candidates in the race and won’t be pursuing higher office.
Although she promises to stay out of the fray, she trusts Washington voters to choose wisely.
“I think you should look for someone who is truly committed to Washington,” Lucy said. “If you choose someone who loves Washington, is committed to seeing the city succeed, then I don’t think you can go wrong.”