Hearth & Home new location
A “coming soon” sign hangs in the window of a building at 430 E. 5th St. Feb. 9 in Washington. Hearth & Home will be moving into the building once renovations are complete.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Hearth & Home is moving to a bigger space just down the street from its present location. 

The Washington fireplace and home store is moving less than a half mile from its current location at 556 E. Fifth St. to a new location at 430 E. Fifth St. which was the site of the former American Auto Supply building. The move will allow it to expand from about 2,000 square feet to roughly 4,000 square feet. 