Hearth & Home is moving to a bigger space just down the street from its present location.
The Washington fireplace and home store is moving less than a half mile from its current location at 556 E. Fifth St. to a new location at 430 E. Fifth St. which was the site of the former American Auto Supply building. The move will allow it to expand from about 2,000 square feet to roughly 4,000 square feet.
“(The displays) are going to be not quite so crammed into every nook and cranny,” Jamie Hiatt, sales manager, said.
Some renovation is required for the former American Auto Supply building, according to Hiatt, who said the move is expected to take place in the summer.
“(We’re) going to build new walls in there, put in a dock door in the back, we’ll put in new racking for the warehouse space in the back,” Hiatt said. “We’ll have to run all new gas lines and then we’re going to run vents up and out the roof. With all those displays, there’s going to be chimneys sticking out everywhere.”
“We’re going to have about 51 displays of fireplaces and stoves,” Hiatt said. “We’ll also have an additional room that will have the closet shelving displays and then we’ll have three shower facades put in that we’ll have shower doors on.”
Hiatt said Hearth & Home also will offer other bathroom and fireplace accessories when it opens at its new location.
Hiatt estimated business doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic, which fueled a surge in home remodeling. The company hired several people recently, and Hiatt said he is hoping to hire more.
Hearth & Home is based in Washington and owned by Ken Bennett. Founded in 1992 on Elm Street, the business is independent of other stores with similar names. Hiatt said Hearth & Home draws customers from around the region, including as far as Wentzville, Eureka and Rolla with the increased demand.
Hiatt said Hearth & Home is not having a problem keeping inventory, but the company has to order products earlier than previously. Part of the reason for the move is to have more warehouse space.