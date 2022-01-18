The Friends of the Washington Public Library has announced its first events of 2022, including Thursday’s presentation about the Camino de Santiago and the Katy Trail.
Kicking off the 2022 series, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the library, local financial adviser Cynthia Hoffmann will share the concept of a pilgrimage — focusing on the Camino de Santiago and the Katy Trail.
The Camino de Santiago, or Way of St. James, is a pilgrimage of Medieval origin along a network of several routes in France and Spain. Listed a UNESCO World Heritage location, the pilgrimage leads to the alleged burial place of the Apostle St. James at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in northwest Spain.
Four more speaker events are on the Friends’ calendar, according to director Bill Schwab.
On Feb. 13 at 2 p.m., author Bill Hart, will make a presentation on his book “Historic Missouri Roadsides.” A picture of The Old Dutch Hotel’s windmill sign is featured on the cover of Hart’s second edition.
At 11 a.m. Feb. 19, Jan Jacobi is scheduled to speak on his book “Lincoln in Springfield.” Schwab said though the book is written for middle-school students, it is suitable for adults.
St. Louis Post Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger is scheduled to speak March 10 at 6:30 p.m. on his book, “Profits and Punishments,” which details how the American justice system saddles convicts with fines and fees.
And New York Times bestselling author Wiley Cash is visiting from Asheville, North Carolina June 24 to discuss his novel “When Ghosts Come Home.”
Schwab said the Washington Public Library also plans to launch a nine-week series by The Foreign Policy Association called “Great Decisions.” Beginning at 1 p.m. Feb. 2, the hour-long sessions will consist of an introduction to a timely topic followed by a 20-30 minute video lecture and a group discussion.
Topics for the series include changing demographics, outer space, climate change, Russia, Myanmar and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, industrial policy, drug policy in Latin America and President Joe Biden’s agenda.