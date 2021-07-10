Washington's Compost Center will have extended hours of operation following a series of storms Friday evening and early Saturday morning, according to a press release from the city.
The Compost Center, 400 Recycle Drive, will be open Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The center is typically closed on Sunday and Monday.
The Compost Center's regular hours are 10 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
According to the city's website, tree trimmings must be no larger six-inches in diameter, no more than six-feet in length, and are not required to be bound together with rope or twine.
Leaves can be placed in biodegradable bags or emptied from containers. No cardboard or plastic bags are allowed to be used.
No stumps or bushes with intact roots will be accepted at the Compost Center, according to the city website.
For additional information about the city's Compost Center or to speak with a staff person, call 636-390-1032.