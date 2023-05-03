A few months shy of its official birthday, one of Washington’s most prominent government buildings will be the focus of celebration on Thursday as the city officially marks the 100th anniversary of Washington’s City Hall.
Washington’s City Hall was officially dedicated on Oct. 13, 1923. The building’s cornerstone had been laid months earlier in March.
The centennial celebration, which has been planned for months, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with a ceremony featuring several speakers, including Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn, Washington Historical Society Executive Director Katie Dieckhaus, Washington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jennifer Kephart and City Administrator Darren Lamb.
Dieckhaus will deliver the centennial address, while Kephart will address a letter to the children of 2123.
“The ceremony will last about 30 minutes,” Hagedorn said Monday. The city has invited area school children from Our Lady of Lourdes Grade School, St. Francis Borgia Grade School, Immanuel Lutheran School, Washington West Elementary School, South Point Elementary School, Washington Middle School, St. Francis Borgia High School and Washington High School to attend.
“The brass band will also be there,” Hagedorn said.
Following the ceremony, the city hall will be available for public tours.
Inside the city hall building will be a display of historical artifacts that were found inside the time capsule from the building’s dedication. The 1923 time capsule was found in March.
Inside the capsule was a letter from City Attorney Herbert A. Krog, a pin from the 75th anniversary of Washington, several promotional items from the Bank of Washington, a bottle of homemade wine and copies of the Franklin County Observer and the Washington Citizen, two former newspapers.
A new time capsule will be placed in the building for 2123, according to planning committee member Carolyn Witt.
“This new time capsule will be easier to find — we will leave notes,” Witt said Monday evening when addressing the Washington City Council. In addition to Witt, the planning committee for the centennial celebration included: Hagedorn; Lamb; Marlin Heidmann and Eileen Krummel, both city administration staff; Dieckhaus; Tyler King, Downtown Washington Inc. executive director; Emily Underdown Hopkins, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce tourism director; Mary Kleekamp, Washington High School assistant principal; and John Patke, of Patke Restoration.