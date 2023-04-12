Wednesday night is shaping up to be a busy night at Washington City Hall, with two of the city’s more high profile commissions holding meetings.
The city’s Parks & Recreation Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting at 7 p.m.
Among the items on the agenda for the Parks Commission is a discussion on the purchase of memorial trees, the city’s contract with Midwest Pool Management and the recent passage of the city’s 3-percent sales tax on recreational adult-use cannabis. A portion of that tax will be earmarked by the Washington City Council to benefit the city’s park system.
Also on the agenda for the park board is the scheduled ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new playground at James W. Rennick Riverfront Park. The ribbon cutting is planned for April 27 at 5 p.m.
The playground, which was the brainchild of Downtown Washington Inc., was financed through donations from the community, including Dr. Mark and Lisa Tobben, the Washington Rotary Club, the Washington Lions Club, the Washington Jaycees, RE/MAX Results — Janie Schriewer, Downtown Washington Inc., and the Historic Washington Foundation.
Meanwhile, the Washington Planning & Zoning Commission will hear public comment on proposed regulations for short-term rental properties.
Last month, the zoning commission took their first look at a set of draft regulations designed to reform how the city manages short-term rentals.
In the first scenario, short-term rentals would be allowed to operate in any commercially-zoned property in Washington. They would also be allowed to operate, if they receive a special use permit, in areas included in the R-2 Overlay District.
This district stretches from High Street east toward MacArthur Street and from the riverfront south to Eighth Street in certain areas. Properties on the west side of High Street between James Street and Aquatic Circle Drive are also included in the district.
The second scenario would include the same areas, but impose distance requirements. For example, short-term rentals in commercially-zoned areas would be restricted to being more than 100 feet apart. In residential areas, the short-term rentals would need to be 300 feet apart.
In the third scenario, city staff described creating a new short-term lodging overlay district.
This potential zoning district would include all properties from Louis Street on the city’s west side toward Horn Street on the east side and would stretch southward to include portions of Eighth Street. In the proposed overlay district, short-term rentals would be limited to one per block with a maximum of one on each side of the street.
Also on the agenda for the zoning commission is the proposed voluntary annexation of 4.09 acres of the Jasper Farm. The farm is located south of Highway 100 and east of High Street.
Once annexed, property owners hope to see the property zoned C-2 General Commercial.