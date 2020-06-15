Washington High School senior Tristan Zeh was selected for the 2020 Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program that honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students in the graduating class of 2020.
Missouri Scholars 100 is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals.
Schools across Missouri were invited to nominate candidates for this statewide recognition. The election is based primarily on a formula using the student’s grade-point average and ACT or SAT score.
Each student nominated had to first meet criteria of an “Academic Decathlon,” which included 10 “events” designed to ensure the academic strength of the student.
The student must have a minimum GPA of 3.75, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1,600, be ranked in the upper 10 percent of the class and have taken high-level courses in mathematics, science, English and foreign language.
The student also must have excellent attendance, be an exemplary school citizen, and be involved in school activity programs.
“The Missouri Scholars 100 Program is one of the most premier academic recognition programs in the country. It is truly a celebration of learning,” said Clark Mershon, executive director of the principal’s association.
“Students who are selected to this program have taken a rigorous course of study and have maintained the highest academic standards,” he said. “The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals wants to celebrate the achievement and success of these students and their schools.”
Zeh is the son of Steve and Megan Zeh. He plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.