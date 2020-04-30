This time of year brings many things to Washington — warmer temps, freshly bloomed flowers and a little friendly neighborhood competition.
The yard of the month contest is happening once again this year and will run from May through September, according to Sally Bocklage, coordinator.
The contest is sponsored by the city’s America in Bloom group.
The judges will assess any area on the property visible from the street. Assessments will be based on overall impression, neatness and design, including use of color, plant material and focal point.
“We see beautiful yards all around town and hope to receive lots of entries,” Bocklage said. “The experienced judges stand ready to view and evaluate all the entries.”
This year’s judges are Ardis Briggs, Rebecca Hall and Ann Rall.
“The committee is grateful to have them serve in this capacity.” Bocklage said.
The yard of the month committee is working with several sponsors, including Hillermann Nursery & Florist, Orange Leaf, Fazoli’s, Main Street Creamery, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, Four Seasons Florist, Not Just Cut and Dried, Schroeder Drugs Inc. and Downtown Washington Inc.
To be eligible to participate in the contest, the property must be within the corporate limits of the city of Washington.
Entry forms can be found at www.washmo.gov under the America in Bloom/Washington in Bloom tab or may be picked up from the Parks and Recreation Department at 405 Jefferson St.
“The committee hopes that the entire community takes part in the excitement,” Bocklage said.
Nominations are allowed, according to Bocklage. A nomination can be turned in to the parks office or submitted online to washingtoninbloom@yhti.net.The first winner will be announced in May.