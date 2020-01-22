A Washington woman was killed in a crash early Monday morning in Warren County.
Lacey L. Burkhart, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Burkhart was traveling north in 2005 Ford Taurus on Highway TT south of Woodland Drive just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
The patrol said Burkhart, who was not wearing a seat belt, failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line. The front left of her car struck the front of a second vehicle, a 2005 Ford F-550 driven by Joseph M. Baeher, 35, Wright City.
Burkhart was pronounced dead at 8:51 a.m. by Assistant Deputy Coroner Dean Jackson.