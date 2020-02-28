The annual Jordan Scheer Memorial Children’s Relay For Life will be held Friday, April 24, at the Washington High School track.
The Children’s Relay For Life is a fundraising event for the Franklin County Relay For Life and benefits the American Cancer Society.
The Relay is named in honor of Jordan Scheer, a 2005 graduated of WHS, who lost his battle to leukemia shortly after graduation.
Children in third through sixth grade from area schools are invited to participate in the event.
The Relay is being coordinated by the WHS Student Council and leadership class. This year’s theme relay is Campout for a Cure.
The Relay chair members are Emily Hahne, Cameron McElhaney and Elise Pruett, all seniors; Josie Obermark and Abbie Dewert, both juniors. The chairs are being overseen by advisers and WHS teachers, Allison Graves and Samantha Loepker.
The 2020 Relay For Life will mark the 15th year of the program. Last year, the Children’s Relay raised $25,000. This year the goal is to raise over $25,000.
Since its inception, the event has raised a total of $290,000 for the American Cancer Society.
In preparation for the event, the chairs visited 13 area schools to promote the event.
According to McElhaney, the presentation focused on the history of the Relay and the life of Jordan Scheer, who it honors. The students were given informational packets, flyers and pledge sheets at the presentation.
Students also will have the option to buy fundraising items, including chain links and illumination bags.
Additionally, there will be a poster/essay contest for the Relay. Submissions are due Thursday, April 9.
WHS will host a fundraiser for the Relay April 3.
To register visit, sites.google.com/site/whschildrensrelay/registration. The deadline to sign up is Monday, March 2.