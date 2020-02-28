Washington High School senior Tristan Zeh has been selected as an award recipient for the Billy Michal Student Leadership Award presented by the National World War II Museum.
The award is given annually to one student from each state who demonstrates the American spirit in his or her community.
Zeh was chosen to represent Missouri. He was nominated by WHS teacher Kerri Flynn for his work as the student representative on the Washington School Board.
Nominees of the award have a strong record of volunteerism, school and/or community activism, or implementing creative solutions to recognized problems.
Selected students will be flown, along with a chaperone, to New Orleans to participate in the museum’s American Spirit Awards celebration June 11-12.
In New Orleans, the group of award winners will tour the National World War II Museum, including behind-the-scenes explorations of the museum’s exhibits and collections.
The students will meet, befriend and share ideas with their co-awardees from across the country and participate in a Q&A session.
The trip also will include a tour of the historic French Quarter.
Additionally, the students will be featured on the Museum’s American Spirit Award website and attend a special banquet where they will receive their awards.
The award is named after Billy Michal from Zimmerman, La., who at the age of 6 helped his one-room school win a statewide scrap paper collection contest during World War II. The museum said Michal understood that every citizen — no matter how small — could contribute to our victory in the war.
His example, and the actions of millions of other students on the home front, reminds us that service to country and community helps create active, engaged citizens.
Through this award, the museum promotes these values to students nationwide and honors those who exemplify them.
Zeh is involved in numerous activities at WHS, including National Honor Society, Key Club, Renaissance, Track, Cross Country, Wrestling and was part of the Missouri Scholars Academy at the University of Missouri.
He is the son of Steve and Megan Zeh.