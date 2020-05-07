The Washington High School Color Guard is currently accepting applications for membership for the 2020 fall season.
Since school is online for the remainder of the school year, the Color Guard will not be holding in-person auditions, but will instead be awarding membership based on applications.
Any student who will be enrolled at Washington High School during the fall of 2020 who meets academic requirements is welcome to apply; no experience is necessary.
As a part of the application, students will be required to submit a letter of recommendation and a short answer response as to why they want to be a member of the Washington High School Color Guard.
Before continuing with this application, please read the Color Guard handbook to learn more about the team and what will be expected of members during the season.
The application should be completed by May 21.
For more information, contact Kristen Bretzke at kristen.bretzke@washington.k12.mo.us.