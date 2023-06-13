Washington firefighters spray down a building
Washington firefighters spray down a building near Fifth and Stafford streets Tuesday, June 13, 2023, while responding to a fire call. Multiple people were rescued from the second-floor of the building during the incident.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Multiple people were rescued from a second-story apartment Tuesday, June 13, after a fire broke out near the first floor of the building on Fifth Street in Washington.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the Washington Fire Department was alerted to a residence near the intersection of Fifth and Stafford streets for a fire alarm.

