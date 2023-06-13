Multiple people were rescued from a second-story apartment Tuesday, June 13, after a fire broke out near the first floor of the building on Fifth Street in Washington.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the Washington Fire Department was alerted to a residence near the intersection of Fifth and Stafford streets for a fire alarm.
According to Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia, a fire occurred on the east side of the building, near a staircase leading to the second-story apartments. The cause was not immediately clear.
Firefighters used a ladder to reach the second floor and bring the occupants to safety.
Skornia said it is unclear if anyone was on the first floor at the time of the incident.
Multiple occupants left the scene by private vehicle, while the Washington Ambulance District transported one person from the scene to be treated for smoke inhalation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Also on scene were members of the Washington Police Department.