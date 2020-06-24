A parade for the Washington High School graduating Class of 2020 will take place in downtown Washington Wednesday afternoon.
Streets along the parade route will be temporarily closed around the parade time of 5 p.m.
The route starts eastbound on Main Street from Cedar Street before turning south on Jefferson.
The parade will turn back east on Eighth Street to Sunnyside Street and then south to Scanlan Stadium on the WHS campus.
The Washington Police Department warns drivers there will be congestion and delays along the parade route.
Those looking to cross town may need to plan for an alternate route utilizing either Front Street or 14th Street.