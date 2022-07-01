Get ready to rock and roll this Christmas.
This year’s Holiday Parade of Lights, an annual Washington tradition, will be themed “Rock and Roll Christmas,” organizers Downtown Washington Inc. announced online.
The parade will take place on Black Friday, Nov. 25 from 6-8 p.m., said events and promotion specialist Cassidy Desmond.
“Over the years, we have done a lot of different themes,” Desmond said. “We’ve done movies and music and all different things, but we hadn’t ever done a Rock and Roll Christmas theme, so we decided that would be a fun one.”
They hope some musicians will get involved.
“We always encourage all the floats to incorporate the theme,” Desmond said. “So I’m sure we’ll see a lot of rock and roll-themed floats, people playing rock and roll music and maybe we’ll even see an Elvis this year.”
Desmond said anyone who wants to sign up to have a float in the parade can do so now until Nov. 15 by going to the downtown post office, 123 Lafayette St., and filling out an application or by emailing events@downtownwashmo.org.
“We welcome any organizations, community groups, churches, school groups, businesses — anyone that’s interested in participating — to reach out to us and we will get them an application,” Desmond said.
Last year, there were over 65 floats, Desmond said. This year, she anticipates the same numbers.
The route will be the same as last year, she said.
In 2021, The Missourian reported that the parade traveled south on Cedar to Fifth Street, north on Elm to Second Street, then east to Jefferson Street and back north to Main Street. From there, it went west on Main Street until it arrived back to Cedar Street.