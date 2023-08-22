Tim Frankenberg at Washington City Council
Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg is shown here speaking at a Washington City Council meeting in April.

No one was injured, but one person had to escape a fire Sunday afternoon in a trailer on Norwood Court in Washington.

The call for the fire came at 2:49 p.m., with police arriving on the scene before firefighters, finding a large amount of black smoke, Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said.

