No one was injured, but one person had to escape a fire Sunday afternoon in a trailer on Norwood Court in Washington.
The call for the fire came at 2:49 p.m., with police arriving on the scene before firefighters, finding a large amount of black smoke, Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said.
“It was a pretty well involved fire in the back side of the trailer,” he said.
One challenge with the fire was a lack of hydrants in the area, which required firefighters to bring in two tanker trucks.
“We rotated crews constantly because of the high heat and high humidity,” Frankenberg said.
Temperatures soared over 100 degrees Sunday, with the heat index topping 120.
A female inside the trailer was awakened by the heat from the fire and was able to get out, Frankenberg said. She was evaluated by emergency medical technicians and refused further treatment.
The fire did significant damage to the inside of the trailer, which Frankenberg estimates to be a total loss, and also damaged a shed outside.
“It burnt into the rear (of the trailer), I’d say a quarter of it pretty heavily,” he said.
It took firefighters around three hours to put out the blaze, with some having to leave to go on a carbon monoxide call, Frankenberg said. No other fire departments were called in.
