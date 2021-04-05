For the second time in two months, the Washington Traffic Commission agreed Friday to back a request from Lime Scooters to operate within the city.
Lime Scooters, one of the nation’s largest electric scooter companies, has asked the city to sign an exclusive agreement that would only allow the company’s scooters to be used in the city. In exchange, the city would be paid 5 cents per mile the scooters are used. The agreement would come with a six-month trial period, which the city could cancel at any time.
Lime is proposing 60 scooters in Washington.
The scooters would be limited to particular areas within Washington, including the riverfront trail, downtown and nearby city parks.
At last month’s Washington City Council meeting, concerns over traffic congestion and pedestrian safety led the city council to refer the proposed agreement back to the traffic commission for further review.
Lime Scooters Senior Operations Manager Allison Forms, who attended Friday’s meeting, provided information that showed 99.9 percent of all Lime trips are incident free.
Forms said she and other company representatives are willing to host a rider safety training demonstration, if the city approves the contract.
The company encourages riders to only drive the scooters in the street or in a designated bicycle lane.
Forms also discussed how other cities have placed restrictions on the scooters to help ensure safety. The scooters are equipped with programmable software and GPS technology.
The scooters, which are equipped with headlights, tail lights, and reflectors, can be driven after dark.
Traffic commission members agreed to prohibit the use of the scooters inside street fairs, festivals and other events that might be held downtown.
Members of the traffic commission stopped short of imposing a curfew on when the scooters can operate within the city. They also agreed to not implement a lower speed.
“That’s the point of the trial period. If we are getting specific complaints then we can take action to address those concerns as they come up,” said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
Forms said the company would work with city leaders to address concerns on how the scooters will impact downtown parking congestion. Lime would be willing to pay the city to “purchase” at least one parking space from the city. The parking space would be used as a parking corral for the scooters.
If not parked in a designated corral, the scooters can be parked on the sidewalk near the curb or parked curbside, which has led some critics to raise concerns about the scooters preventing traditional motor vehicles from parking downtown.
Downtown Washington Executive Director Tyler King said he has spoken with nearly 20 downtown merchants and business owners, who were unanimous in their support of the scooter program.
“I think this has the potential to be a great asset to the community, if we do it properly,” King said. He said business owners were appreciative that the company was offering the scooters to the city on a trial basis.
The Washington City Council is scheduled to vote on the contract with Lime Scooters at Monday’s meeting.
“We are only going to hear about the complaints at the police department,” said Mike Grissom, a member of the Washington Police Department. “We need to make sure we are hearing from everybody.”
Maniaci said since the news of Lime’s interest in expanding to Washington became public, that Bird Scooters — another e-scooter company — also has made overtures to the city. Maniaci said the city is not considering Bird’s proposal because “we don’t want two companies operating in the city.”