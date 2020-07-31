The Washington City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss a potential ordinance requiring masks to be worn in public areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community. Due to heightened interest, the city will provide an opportunity for the public to comment at a special meeting Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1121 Columbus Lane.
Pre-registration is required to speak at the meeting. Those interested can pre-register in person by signing up no later than 5 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Speakers may sign the official log at the door starting at 4:30 p.m. the day of the meeting or call city hall at 636-390-1000. Speakers will be asked for name and address. Speakers also may email their information to the city clerk at mtrentmann@washmo.gov in advance. Pre-registration for speakers can be emailed prior to 3 p.m. on Aug. 19. Speakers will be allowed up to 2 minutes to address the council. Pre-registering to speak and time limits will allow the maximum number of individuals to address the Council.
If you cannot attend the meeting, you may email comments or any information you would like included in the council packet to the city clerk at mtrentmann@washmo.gov prior to 3 p.m. on Aug. 13.
The City of Washington requires masks be worn at all of their public meetings. Masks will be made available for the general public if necessary. Chairs will also be set up to encourage social distancing to provide a safe environment for attendees.
The City of Washington will not be considering a “mask” ordinance at their regularly scheduled Aug. 3 meeting.