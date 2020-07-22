Battle lines are already being drawn on a mask mandate, and the issue hasn’t even been formally introduced to the Washington City Council.
Three doctors who practice in Washington came before the council Monday, July 20, to request a mask mandate in public areas.
Drs. Ed Obermark (optometry), David Chalk (orthopedic surgery) and Robert Halsted (internal medicine) each asked the council to consider a mandate, citing examples around the world where a mask mandate issued early helped to curb the increases in COVID-19 cases.
“If done effectively, (the uptick in cases) can be much shorter,” Chalk said. “Otherwise, I have real concerns that as we move forward in time, if we are unfortunate enough to have another surge or second wave, either now or in the fall, this will be mandated, and it may be too late at that point.”
Three council members said they want to have an ordinance drafted by the next council meeting Aug. 3.
Ward 4 council members Gretchen Pettet and Joe Holtmeier are amongthe supporters of a mandate while Ward 2 Councilman Mark Wessels supported at least having an ordinance drawn up to consider it.
“I just don’t want to look up at my neighbors who own businesses and say ‘Sorry we didn’t do anything in July and now you have to close in September,’ ” Pettet said. “It’s hard to be an individual business owner on your own because (customers) will go across the street. If we make the decision at a city level, we empower an entire community to stay open.”
Ward 1 Councilman Steve Sullentrup and Ward 3 Councilman Jeff Patke are both in favor of allowing businesses and individuals to make their own choices.
Sullentrup and Patke advocated for continuing to educate the public and local businesses on the benefits of masks and other preventive measures rather than passing a mandate.
“Those precautionary measures are being taken,” Patke said. “I think that if we sit here and say everybody has to (wear a mask), no matter where they’re at, that’s over the top. That’s my opinion. Does the buck stop here? Because there is no state mandatory mask (law). The governor gave (his) reasons. The Franklin County commissioners gave their reasons not to. The city of Union tonight didn’t do it. We are discussing it, and I have no problem with that at all, but my question is — is it legal? Is it right? Are we really the ones who should set this in place?”
Pettet said letting people choose for themselves has not been working.
“We are elected to make decisions on behalf of the citizens,” Pettet said. “We’ve had two months of letting people make the informed decision and do the best thing. Literally, I printed out today and went back and looked at all of the daily reports of the county. A month ago, we had 176 cases in the county. How many do we have today — 376.”
Enforcement of such an ordinance, if it were to be enacted, would be complaint driven.
“I don’t want my officers to spend all day doing mask enforcement,” Police Chief Ed Menefee said during the meeting. “They’ll have other crimes to deal with.”
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city would start with a draft of an ordinance similar to the one enacted in Columbia, which he said was also similar to the ordinance being considered in Union. Changes could then be made at the council’s discretion. Such an ordinance would incorporate either an end date or a benchmark that would expire once met.
If the council then wants to move forward, an ordinance could be put on the agenda for the next meeting.
Attendees of Monday’s meeting, including the council and city personnel, were asked to wear masks into the council chamber. Once spread out to an appropriate distance, they were then allowed the choice of taking their masks off.
“Since we have had a couple of situations where we found out later that somebody tested positive for COVID and had attended a public meeting, that’s the reason why we strongly encouraged and said please wear the mask tonight at the meeting,” Lamb said.
He said masks would continue to be encouraged for attendees of other upcoming city meetings, the next of which is a Highway Transportation Committee meeting at 8 a.m. July 27 in the city council chambers.