Washington has received certification from the POW/MIA Museum at Jefferson Barracks to be designated as a POW/MIA City.
An official proclamation for the designation will be on a future city council agenda.
The designation was requested by the Washington chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association. Assisting the chapter was Terry Sullentrup of the Washington VFW Post.
The city in the future will fly the POW/MIA official flag.
The Korean War Veterans, Washington chapter, has contributed funds to the POW/MIA Museum at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis County. The museum is scheduled to open soon.