The Washington Police Department is set to get three new vehicles.
The city council unanimously approved a contract Monday night with Lou Fusz Ford to purchase three 2020 Ford Police Interceptor SUVs. The vehicles will cost a total of $121,206.
Police Chief Ed Menefee said the city has $156,000 budgeted for the new SUVs. The purchase price from Lou Fusz just covers the cost of the new vehicles and doesn’t include equipment.
Menefee said the money leftover in the budget will be used to upgrade and equip the vehicles.
Joe Machens Ford was the other bidder. The bid from Joe Machens was slightly less at $120,474.
Menefee said the city has a long-standing relationship with Lou Fusz and, by using that vendor, can get discounts on equipment installation. He said Joe Machens doesn’t offer the same thing.
With the discounts, Menefee said the two bids are basically the same and he recommends sticking with the company the city is familiar with.
Replacement Program
The police department regularly replaces its aging vehicles. The replacement program calls for three new vehicles annually, however, that hasn’t been the case recently.
To help with the city budget, the department didn’t purchase any new vehicles in 2017. The following year two new SUVs were purchased.
Last year, the department bought two used unmarked cars.
Menefee said the purchasing slowdown helped meet budget goals, but the department is at the point where the three vehicles need to be replaced.
The three SUVs being taken out of the road patrol rotation are from 2015. Menefee said they are the original SUVs purchased after the city made the switch from sedans.
The 2015 SUVs are going to be kept by the city. Menefee said one will be used for detectives, one for emergency management director Mark Skornia and one for himself. Those swaps will free up some sedans to be moved to other departments around the city, which has happened in the past.
The finance department currently uses an old detectives sedan.
SUVs Ideal
Menefee said modern police need the SUVs. The vehicles aren’t just a mode of transportation, but also a mobile office. Officers spend a lot of time in their cars.
Menefee said the Ford Interceptor is built for police. The driver’s side area is bigger to accommodate police equipment. The engine is different as well.
The SUVs also have all-wheel drive which helps in bad weather. The larger size also helps store all the equipment police use on a regular basis.
Councilman Mark Hidritch asked if the police had considered a switch for a different model instead of a Ford. He said there’s currently a Dodge Durango police model on the road.
Menefee said he’s looked into it, but couldn’t find a reason to make the switch. He said the prices are similar, but there isn’t anything special that jumped out.
The cheif noted that there is an advantage in sticking with the same model. Since the city’s SUVs are all Fords, a lot of the equipment can be swapped around.
For example, the city plans to take some of the equipment, like light bars, off the old vehicles and put them on the new SUVs. Menefee said that saves money from having to buy new equipment.