A 63-year-old man from Washington died Wednesday from a self-inflicted wound at Lions Lake, which is near the Veterans Drive entrance of the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds.
Washington Police Department Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the department received numerous phone calls about a man sitting in a truck with a gun beginning around 1:41 p.m. As police were dispatched to the scene, additional calls were received that reported the sound of a gunshot and a man lying next to his truck with a gunshot wound to the head.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they found the deceased man near the boat ramp at Lions Lake on Veterans Drive.
During the police investigation, there was a note found in the man’s vehicle indicating it was a suicide. There was no evidence of foul play, Sitzes said. Authorities are not releasing the name of the deceased.
This is the fourth suicide this year in the city of Washington, Sitzes said.
The number of suicide deaths in the first 10 months of this year is slightly higher than the number of reported suicide deaths during the same time last year.
From Jan. 1 through Oct. 31, 2019, the city had one suicide and seven attempted suicides. The number of attempted suicides this year is also seven, Sitzes said.
In 2019, the department responded to 73 calls related to people with mental health issues. These calls involved the department’s crisis intervention team.
This year, the department has responded to 65 similar calls.
WPD Officer Dave Burke, who is the crisis intervention team (CIT) coordinator for Franklin County and works with National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in St. Louis, said there are several resources that Washington and Franklin County residents can utilize when experiencing a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts.
Compass Health is a local mental health service provider that has a helpline open to everyone and can be accessed 24 hours a day. The helpline allows individuals to talk to a counselor over the phone or virtually face to face. They can also arrange for a caseworker to come to the home.
Compass Health’s helpline is 888-237-4567.
Another resource is the Behavioral Health Response (BHR) team in St. Louis, which also has a helpline and can put individuals in contact with counselors 24 hours a day. There number is 800-811-4760.
The National Suicide Lifeline is also a resource individuals can call for help when struggling with self-harming thoughts and can be reached at 800-273-8255.
Burke said most officers at the Washington Police Department and officers in Franklin County are trained CIT officers. Trained CIT officers are able to properly assist those who are experiencing a crisis.
He added that several officers at WPD are also advanced CIT officers, who have gone through additional trainings that enable them to work with veterans, children and those with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Burke said the local department is also a resource for those struggling with a mental health crisis.
“If someone does not have (one of the) hotline numbers, they can call 911 and request a CIT officer,” Burke said. “We always have one on duty and they can help get individuals to the resources they need.”
Those who are concerned about a loved one, who they think may be suicidal, can also contact the Washington Police Department at 636-390-1050 or 911 for assistance.