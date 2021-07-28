First responders were called to the Washington riverfront just before 2:30 p.m. for a river rescue Wednesday, July 28, after a man was swept away by the Missouri River.
According to Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, Timothy Krippelcz told officers that after his truck ran out of gas at the riverfront, he waded into the river, went too far and was swept away by the current.
Washington firefighters traveled by boat to Krippelcz's location on a bank east of the Highway 47 bridge, about a mile from the riverfront. Krippelcz was then transferred to a Washington police officer waiting on the East Rotary Riverfront Trail at 2:53 p.m.
Krippelcz was uninjured and left the scene of his own accord, Sitzes said.
Washington Ambulance District also responded to the scene.