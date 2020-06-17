By Kristen Dragotto
Missourian Staff Writer
With no city pool this summer, Washington parents and children are cheering the news that the city’s playgrounds have reopened.
The City of Washington Missouri Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on its Facebook page June 16.
The Washington All Abilities Playground, amphitheater and the riverfront restrooms reopened Monday, June 15. The agency reported that all remaining restrooms in the parks would open Monday, June 22.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker told The Missourian that he, along with Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia, formed a plan for the reopening Friday, June 12.
Dunker said the Washington City Council was informed of the reopening plan Monday, June 15, at its regular meeting.
Skornia said all playground equipment willbe cleaned once daily with a disinfectant and the bathrooms will be cleaned with a 10 percent bleach solution that meets Centers for Disease Controls guidelines.
“All CDC guidelines with reopening and cleaning will be followed for the playgrounds and restrooms,” Skornia told The Missourian.
Skornia added that those CDC guidelines for cleaning have stayed consistent throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.
Signs will be posted on the playground equipment reminding people of social distancing guidelines and the use of disinfectant on all equipment to alert those who have children with skin allergies.