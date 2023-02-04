The Washington Regional Passion Play, which recalls the events leading up to the crucifixion, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ and his ascension into heaven, is looking for cast members for their annual performance.
Rehearsals started Jan. 10 and are every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the lower level of the KC Hall in Washington.
Last year, the Passion Play was canceled due to the lack of cast members.
“We tried to have it last year, but we didn’t have enough people,” said Macharr Heisel, who is in her 17th year as director and has been involved with the annual production for 18 years. “It got canceled because of COVID, but it’s such an important part of the community and it would be a really big deal to bring it back and get people involved in it again.”
She said the play was such a strong community event for so long but they’ve been having a hard time getting it up and going since the pandemic.
“Things just changed so drastically after COVID,” Heisel said. “People have gone in different directions, we’ve had some cast members pass away, we’ve had some move — so we’re really just trying to build it back up and get it back going in the community again.”
Previous Missourian reporting said, the Passion Play, which was first held in 1987 and has only been canceled three times before last year — once in 2018 because of low cast numbers and because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Despite the play’s religious message, Heisel said there is no requirement for cast members to be Christians or to be regular church attendees. They also don’t need any stage or acting experience.
As of right now, Heisel has been able to place a few of the main characters but several parts still need to be filled in order for the show to go on.
“I still need 12 Apostles,” she said. “I still need guys, I need a crowd. There’s parts for everyone — we have parts for kids adults, teenagers.”
She is also looking for a female singer for one of the roles. But if singing isn’t your forte, Heisel said there’s plenty of speaking and non-speaking parts.
The Passion Play is scheduled for the weekend of March 31, April 1 and 2, with one performance on Friday, March 31, one on Saturday, April 1, and two performances on Sunday, April 2. That Sunday is known as Palm Sunday, an important day for Christians as it marks the annual remembrance of Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem when crowds welcomed him by waving palm branches and laying some in the street as he made his way into the city.
According to previous Missourian reporting, past performances have drawn crowds of 200 people.
“We’ve had people calling and asking about it,” Heisel said. “Nursing homes bring buses to come watch the show, some community places come and watch, some church groups but we just need people in the show to be able to get it back up and going.”
To be a part of the Passion Play, Heisel said to simply show up on Tuesday during rehearsal or to email to email washmo.passionplay@gmail.com.