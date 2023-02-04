The Resurrection — New Melle Passion Play

The Washington Regional Passion Play, which recalls the events leading up to the crucifixion, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ and his ascension into heaven, is looking for cast members for their annual performance.

Rehearsals started Jan. 10 and are every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the lower level of the KC Hall in Washington.